ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $4,687,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

