Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.