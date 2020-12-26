Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Achieves $4.47 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $4,439.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00628503 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

