AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 17% on Insider Selling

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) dropped 17% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 12,054,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,905,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,637 shares of company stock worth $739,962 in the last three months.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

