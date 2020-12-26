AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0018 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 10% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $207,770.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00046855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00316794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, BitForex, BCEX, Bibox, Allcoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

