AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) Trading 6.6% Higher

AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 232,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,198,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £48.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

