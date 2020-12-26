Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Cap of $23.94 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

