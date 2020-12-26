Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $19.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 927,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

