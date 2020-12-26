Alias Price Hits $0.0951 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Alias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alias has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar. Alias has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001842 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010546 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002958 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00027365 BTC.

About Alias

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.