Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.38

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.38 and last traded at $155.38, with a volume of 1154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.43.

ALLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allakos by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Allakos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

