Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.72

Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.60. Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 59,258 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £94.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

In other news, insider Peter Jensen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

