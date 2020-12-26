Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,651. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 231.8% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after acquiring an additional 584,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after acquiring an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after acquiring an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 10.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

