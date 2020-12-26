AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.51 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $8,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $20,756,942. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

