American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading 8.3% Higher

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.17. 10,846,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 5,245,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 1,300 lithium mining claims covering an area of 30,000 acres located in the Western Nevada basin in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Oroplata Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Battery Metals Corporation in May 2019.

