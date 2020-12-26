American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.73.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

