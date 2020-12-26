American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American National Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 142.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 776 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $118.37.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

