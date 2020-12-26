ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.20. ANA shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 977 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

