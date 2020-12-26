Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) to post sales of $119.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.92 million and the highest is $120.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $91.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $532.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $549.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $681.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of APHA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 4,777,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,934. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aphria by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

