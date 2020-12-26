Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

