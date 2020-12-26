Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

