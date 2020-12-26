Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.88. 709,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,274,000 after buying an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after buying an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 387.7% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after buying an additional 5,040,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $93,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

