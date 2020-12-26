Analysts Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 49,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

