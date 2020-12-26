Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce $581.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $548.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.35. 87,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,053. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

