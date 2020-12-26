Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

