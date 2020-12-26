Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN remained flat at $$4.41 during trading on Friday. 724,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,852. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 505.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,178 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $1,370,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

