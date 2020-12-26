Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. Masco reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 674,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

