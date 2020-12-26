Analysts Expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetSTREIT.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NTST opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

