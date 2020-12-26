Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 239.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 184,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,532. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 219.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.