Analysts Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRX remained flat at $$2.91 during midday trading on Friday. 630,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,954. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

