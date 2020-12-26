Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $19.24

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.75. 927,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

