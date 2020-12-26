Analysts Set AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Price Target at $27.60

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $463,780.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $402,346.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,721.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,380,664. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,310. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,204.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.