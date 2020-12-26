Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

