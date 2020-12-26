Analysts Set Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) PT at $14.80

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of TILE opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. Interface’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interface by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Interface by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Interface by 43.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 176,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at $316,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

