Analysts Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) PT at $10.83

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Sabre stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 2,454,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sabre by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 48.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 8.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sabre by 111.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,890,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

