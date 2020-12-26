Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Price Target at €126.40

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.40 ($148.71).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIE shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) stock traded up €2.66 ($3.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €117.00 ($137.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,343 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

