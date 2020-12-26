Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $34.75

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 89,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,421. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

