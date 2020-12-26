Analysts Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Target Price at $1.93

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,351. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

