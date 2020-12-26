Analyzing Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wanda Sports Group and Wizard Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanda Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Wizard Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.30 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02 Wizard Entertainment $10.58 million 0.19 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Wizard Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wanda Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Wizard Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76% Wizard Entertainment -27.25% N/A -84.09%

Summary

Wanda Sports Group beats Wizard Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

