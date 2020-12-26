Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $54.90 million and $11.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi Korea and Upbit. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00293244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bgogo, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Coinall, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Bitinka, KuCoin, Upbit, ABCC, CoinExchange, Coinone and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

