Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.94

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 263634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.