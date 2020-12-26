AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AOWDF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

