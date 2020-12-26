Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,260 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 67,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

