AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

ATR opened at $135.70 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 505.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 129.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

