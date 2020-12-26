AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $37.10 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.