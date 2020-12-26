AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,642 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

