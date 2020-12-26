AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Duke Realty by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

DRE stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

