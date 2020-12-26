AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,449 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 763,921 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 680,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $9,728,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

