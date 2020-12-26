AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

