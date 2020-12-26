Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

