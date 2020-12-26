ArbitrageCT Achieves Market Cap of $25,863.88 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $25,863.88 and $2.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00046855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00316794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

