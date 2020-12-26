Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,252 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ardelyx worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

